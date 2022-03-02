Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cigna were worth $100,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 59.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $237.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,624. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

