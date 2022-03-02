Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of TB SA Acquisition worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,712,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,829,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,712,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000.

TBSA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

