Citigroup Cuts ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target to $2.25

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.
Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.