Citigroup Cuts ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target to $2.25

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 464,057 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 385,959 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

