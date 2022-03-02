Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.03

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.20. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.