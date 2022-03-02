Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of CVLY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.
In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,656 shares of company stock valued at $164,933 and have sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.
