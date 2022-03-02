Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 99,068 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Colfax by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,939,000 after acquiring an additional 379,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,399,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Colfax by 12.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.