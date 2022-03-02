Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $85,372.32 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $85,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CFX opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after buying an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,689,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $180,162,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.