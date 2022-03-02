Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 1598561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Specifically, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $419,014.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $27,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,689,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

