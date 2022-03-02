Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

