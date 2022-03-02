Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives $1,055.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,055.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLPBY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

