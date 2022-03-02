Comerica Bank Buys 8,664 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CW opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $130.71. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

