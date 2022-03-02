Comerica Bank Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,724,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,990,000 after acquiring an additional 87,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSH opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.03. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

