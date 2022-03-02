Comerica Bank Has $7.35 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in VeriSign by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,689 shares of company stock worth $7,563,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.