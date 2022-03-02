Comerica Bank Purchases 7,538 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Waters by 19.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

WAT opened at $313.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

