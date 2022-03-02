Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.60 ($8.54).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.69 ($7.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.77 and its 200 day moving average is €6.63. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.69).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

