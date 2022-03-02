Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.01. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1,693 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

