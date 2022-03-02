Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$13.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

CYH traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 18,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

