Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,079. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 237,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,489,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,741,000 after buying an additional 208,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

