Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
NYSE:BVN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,079. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
