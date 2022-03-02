Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.
TSE:CMG traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36.
In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,796,818.40.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.
