Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

TSE:CMG traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,796,818.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.