comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 384,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,001. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 116.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 5,698.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

