Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $530.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

