ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $256.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.73) to GBX 256 ($3.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 295 ($3.96) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CNVVY stock remained flat at $$9.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

