ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNVVY stock remained flat at $$9.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNVVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 295 ($3.96) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.73) to GBX 256 ($3.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

