Cooper Companies (COO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.600-$14.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.60-$14.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $411.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

