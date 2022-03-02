Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,479,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

