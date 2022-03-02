Corra.Finance Market Cap Hits $644,190.64 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $644,190.64 and $31,627.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.90 or 0.06675307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,168.81 or 1.00119108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00044027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

