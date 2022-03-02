Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS) Short Interest Update

Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Corsair Partnering stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,236. Corsair Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORS. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.
Corsair Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation is based in United States.
