Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,501 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

