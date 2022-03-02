Cowen Initiates Coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

