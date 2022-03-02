Cream Market Cap Reaches $13,846.10 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Cream has a total market cap of $13,846.10 and approximately $154.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,260.93 or 1.00002363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00069168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00136580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00275496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003409 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00027157 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

