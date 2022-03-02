Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,916 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 126,755.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCVX opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

