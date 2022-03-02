Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,644 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

