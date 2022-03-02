Credit Suisse AG Has $349,000 Stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,123 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 110,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 702,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:YQ opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 16th. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.56) by $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a negative net margin of 83.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.