Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,352,323 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,323 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $654,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.