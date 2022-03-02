Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

ESPO stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

