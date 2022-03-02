Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $46.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

