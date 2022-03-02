Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 740

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.00.
Shares of Pearson stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.