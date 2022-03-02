Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 740

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.00.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pearson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 273,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

