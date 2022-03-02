Credit Suisse Group Cuts Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target to $95.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $91.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

