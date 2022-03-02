Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 403.2% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

