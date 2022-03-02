Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.66

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 16647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)
