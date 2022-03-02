Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Capital BDC in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.
Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,520,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.