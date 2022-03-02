Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.98%.
CPG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.
About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.