Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.