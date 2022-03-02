Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

