Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.80 Average PT from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $83,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,538 shares of company stock valued at $816,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

