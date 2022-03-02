Critical Review: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bowlero alerts:

This table compares Bowlero and Enthusiast Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.50 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 6.91 -$20.05 million ($0.32) -8.81

Enthusiast Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% Enthusiast Gaming -30.00% -22.74% -17.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bowlero and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.95%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 210.28%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Bowlero.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Bowlero on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.