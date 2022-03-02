Cronos Group’s (CRON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 153.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.45.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 128,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,580. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$3.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.24.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.