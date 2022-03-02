CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Raised to $75.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $63.37 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.