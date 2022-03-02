CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. reduced their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CTS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

