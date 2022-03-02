Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,712 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 286,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

